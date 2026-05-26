Maharashtra to inspect nearly 10 gymkhanas on Marine Drive
The Maharashtra government is preparing to inspect nearly 10 gymkhanas along Marine Drive, looking into their lease agreements, rent payments, and whether they're following all the rules.
This review follows a recent move by the Center to clear out Delhi Gymkhana Club for security reasons, but Islam Gymkhana president Yusuf Abrahani says its situation is different.
Government land gymkhanas pay ₹15L annually
Clubs like Parsi Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, and Hindu Gymkhana have been on government land since the 1890s, with leases renewed after 2017 for another 30 years.
Each pays around ₹15 lakh per year (plus a small annual increase) and extra fees for commercial events.
Islam Gymkhana's president says regular inspections happen and assures they're sticking to the rules and cooperating fully with authorities.