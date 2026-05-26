Maharashtra to inspect nearly 10 gymkhanas on Marine Drive India May 26, 2026

The Maharashtra government is preparing to inspect nearly 10 gymkhanas along Marine Drive, looking into their lease agreements, rent payments, and whether they're following all the rules.

This review follows a recent move by the Center to clear out Delhi Gymkhana Club for security reasons, but Islam Gymkhana president Yusuf Abrahani says its situation is different.