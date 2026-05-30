Maharashtra to introduce 1st Indian state policy for single women

Committee to identify welfare scheme gaps

Women and Child Development Commissioner, Pune will lead the committee, which brings together experts from education, health, social justice, and agriculture.

Their main task is to spot what is missing in current welfare schemes and suggest ways to improve economic security, healthcare access, and legal support for single women.

The idea was first floated by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar back in November 2025. Now it is set to finally make a real difference.