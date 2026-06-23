Maharashtra to introduce Uniform Civil Code, Yogesh Kadam says

Kadam cites Uttarakhand UCC, 42 cases

Kadam highlighted Uttarakhand's UCC as an example, noting its ban on polygamy and strict penalties.

The discussion also touched on issues like triple talaq and gender justice after BJP MLA Devyani Farande raised concerns about harassment of Muslim women.

Kadam revealed there were 42 validated cases in 2024, leading to action against 137 accused.

NCP MLA Sana Malik reminded everyone that violence against women isn't just a religious issue: it affects all communities.