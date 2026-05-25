Maharashtra to launch 'Water 7/12' pilot tracking community water use
India
Maharashtra is set to launch "Water 7/12," a new system that tracks how much water communities use, kind of like a report card for water.
Inspired by the state's land records, this project aims to help manage water better.
The plan was just reviewed by state leaders and will start as a pilot.
Gram Panchayats to keep water accounts
"Water 7/12" will be used at the Gram Panchayat level, creating yearly balance sheets that show exactly where water comes from and where it goes.
One cool feature: "Aqua Credits," which reward people and villages for saving water, a big deal in rural areas.
The project also fits into Maharashtra's larger push for smarter, greener cities and sustainable water use.