Maharashtra to regulate private coaching, implement NEP emphasis on skills

Skill-based education mandatory in schools, colleges

Skill-based education is now mandatory at both school and college levels, so expect more hands-on projects and practical training.

As Patil put it, students need "practical knowledge" to get ready for jobs.

The government is also teaming up with industries to help students become more employable.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai's EduCity will soon host 50 top global universities.

For private schools, new standards mean limits on fees and stricter enrollment rules: at least 30 students per urban school and 20 per rural one for official recognition.