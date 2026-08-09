Maharashtra to see ₹2 per liter milk hike Tuesday
India
Heads up, Maharashtra, milk is about to get pricier. From Tuesday, you'll be paying ₹2 more per liter for both cow and buffalo milk.
The Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association made the call at a meeting, and they say dairy products could also see prices jump by up to 10%.
Rising costs prompt major dairies' hikes
It all comes down to rising costs. Diesel now costs ₹10 more per liter, packaging expenses are up nearly 30%, and the price dairies pay farmers for milk keeps climbing too.
With these pressures piling up, major dairies agreed to raise prices.