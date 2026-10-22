Maharashtra transport department mandates rider checks after Tiger Shroff shooting
After a recent shooting involving Tiger Shroff and a Rapido rider, Maharashtra's transport department is tightening up bike taxi regulations.
Now companies will have to run proper background checks on their riders, a step meant to fix gaps in the policy rolled out just last month.
October 18 rider lacked background check
Turns out, the rider in the October 18 incident was not thoroughly verified for antecedents, which should have been mandatory.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said new rules are coming soon to prevent this from happening again.
Meanwhile, auto and taxi unions are calling for more transparency and want an inquiry into how these lapses slipped through.
RTOs are also stepping up checks on illegal bike taxis and expired licenses to keep things safer for everyone on the road.