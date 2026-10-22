Maharashtra transport department mandates rider checks after Tiger Shroff shooting

Turns out, the rider in the October 18 incident was not thoroughly verified for antecedents, which should have been mandatory.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said new rules are coming soon to prevent this from happening again.

Meanwhile, auto and taxi unions are calling for more transparency and want an inquiry into how these lapses slipped through.

RTOs are also stepping up checks on illegal bike taxis and expired licenses to keep things safer for everyone on the road.