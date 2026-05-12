Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik calls bike taxi apps illegal
India
Maharashtra's transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, is taking aim at bike taxi apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, saying they're operating illegally in the state.
He's asked cyber police to step in and take action against these companies and their drivers under IT and motor vehicle laws.
Sarnaik cites safety and livelihood concerns
Sarnaik pointed out some serious safety gaps: no driver checks, no insurance for riders, and not enough protection for women or emergency situations.
He also said these services hurt licensed taxi and rickshaw drivers trying to make a living.
The urgency grew after a fatal accident in Mumbai last month involving an unauthorized bike taxi.