Maharashtra transporters' indefinite strike begins midnight: What to expect
Maharashtra's main transport unions are going on an indefinite strike starting midnight, March 5, after talks with the state government fell through.
Around 100,000 drivers and owners plan to gather in Mumbai with their vehicles, which means most busses, trucks, taxis, autos—even app cabs—will stay off the roads.
Transporters say their demands are not being met
This strike is a big deal because it could disrupt daily commutes to school and work, as well as intercity travel and deliveries.
The protest is about what transporters call unfair e-challans (huge fines on cheap vehicles), high taxes and tolls despite already paying road fees.
M-TAC leaders say this is a "people's movement" for all vehicle owners. They're asking everyone to join a one-minute honking protest at 4pm today (March 4) to show support.
Transporters want written promises from the government before calling off the strike—so unless there's a breakthrough soon, expect major travel headaches across Maharashtra.