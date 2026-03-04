Maharashtra transporters' indefinite strike begins midnight: What to expect

Transporters say their demands are not being met

This strike is a big deal because it could disrupt daily commutes to school and work, as well as intercity travel and deliveries.

The protest is about what transporters call unfair e-challans (huge fines on cheap vehicles), high taxes and tolls despite already paying road fees.

M-TAC leaders say this is a "people's movement" for all vehicle owners. They're asking everyone to join a one-minute honking protest at 4pm today (March 4) to show support.

Transporters want written promises from the government before calling off the strike—so unless there's a breakthrough soon, expect major travel headaches across Maharashtra.