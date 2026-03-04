Maharashtra transporters on indefinite strike from midnight: What it means

What to expect

This strike could seriously mess with daily routines: school busses won't run during crucial exam season, employee transport may be off, and supplies like milk and fuel might be delayed.

M-TAC is protesting things like steep fines (sometimes ₹80k for a vehicle worth half that), strict penalty deadlines that risk permit renewals, sudden "no entry" rules in cities, and old cases dragging on.

Their leader Harsh Kotak is calling for mobilization of vehicles to Azad Maidan—so if you're in Maharashtra or know someone who is, it's a good idea to plan ahead for some major travel hiccups.