Maharashtra transporters on indefinite strike from midnight: What it means
From midnight on March 5, transporters across Maharashtra are on an indefinite strike after talks with the government fell through.
The move comes as the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC) rejected official assurances about their demands.
With nearly 100,000 vehicles—including school busses, trucks, taxis, and tankers—set to stop services or gather at Azad Maidan in the next few days, expect big disruptions for students heading to board exams, office-goers, and supply chains (milk, fuel, goods).
What to expect
This strike could seriously mess with daily routines: school busses won't run during crucial exam season, employee transport may be off, and supplies like milk and fuel might be delayed.
M-TAC is protesting things like steep fines (sometimes ₹80k for a vehicle worth half that), strict penalty deadlines that risk permit renewals, sudden "no entry" rules in cities, and old cases dragging on.
Their leader Harsh Kotak is calling for mobilization of vehicles to Azad Maidan—so if you're in Maharashtra or know someone who is, it's a good idea to plan ahead for some major travel hiccups.