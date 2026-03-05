Maharashtra transporters to go on indefinite strike from midnight
Starting midnight on March 5, almost 100,000 vehicles in Maharashtra—including school busses, trucks, taxis, autos and tempos—will stop running as transporters launch an indefinite strike.
The Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC) is protesting what they see as unfair e-challan fines; some say their ₹40,000 vehicles have been hit with ₹80,000 penalties.
Talks with the government broke down after M-TAC rejected verbal assurances.
Strike could disrupt daily life across state
This strike could seriously disrupt daily life across the state—think students struggling to get to exams and deliveries could be delayed.
If things don't get sorted soon, M-TAC warns the protest might go nationwide.
The group wants written guarantees about fairer rules and penalty timelines; until then, normal transport in Maharashtra is at risk.