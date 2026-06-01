Maharashtra trims Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries to 1.7cr after e-KYC

Maharashtra removals tied to eligibility checks

Most of the removals happened because women missed the e-KYC deadline, had incomes above ₹2.5 lakh, were over 65 years old, or already got help from other government schemes. Some also had mismatched KYC details.

The opposition says this is poor financial management, but Fadnavis insists it's about fairness and transparency.

Meanwhile, complaints about missed payments are being cross-verified.