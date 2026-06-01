Maharashtra trims Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries to 1.7cr after e-KYC
India
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, which offers ₹1,500 a month to financially struggling women, just cut its beneficiary list from 2.4 crore to 1.7 crore after a big e-KYC check.
Chief Minister Fadnavis explained that only those who didn't meet the rules were dropped.
Maharashtra removals tied to eligibility checks
Most of the removals happened because women missed the e-KYC deadline, had incomes above ₹2.5 lakh, were over 65 years old, or already got help from other government schemes. Some also had mismatched KYC details.
The opposition says this is poor financial management, but Fadnavis insists it's about fairness and transparency.
Meanwhile, complaints about missed payments are being cross-verified.