Maharashtra unveils 14 tribal welfare resolutions, Mumbai march called off
India
Big update from Maharashtra: the government just rolled out 14 new resolutions aimed at improving life for tribal communities.
These changes focus on education, access to essential services, forest rights, rehabilitation, and minimum wages for sanitation workers.
The move was enough for tribal groups to call off their big protest march toward Mumbai.
Shramjeevi Sanghatna calls off 49,000 march
Nearly 49,000 people from Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Nashik were gearing up for a massive march, organized by Shramjeevi Sanghatna, to make their voices heard at the state secretariat.
After seeing the government finally take action (thanks in part to a push from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis), organizers withdrew the protest.