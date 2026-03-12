Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan cleared over bomb threat, later termed hoax
On Thursday morning, the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai was cleared out just before the state budget session because of a bomb threat.
Both assembly and council meetings were put on hold while police checked everything.
Thankfully, after a thorough search, officials confirmed it was just a false alarm.
Threat came via email
The threat came via email and mentioned not only Vidhan Bhavan but also the High Court, metro network, and a bank.
Police teams, including the bomb squad and sniffer dogs, jumped into action right away.
Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde said an email was received threatening several locations and that police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were inspecting the complex.
Authorities later termed the threat a hoax.