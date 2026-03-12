Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan cleared over bomb threat, later termed hoax

Threat came via email

The threat came via email and mentioned not only Vidhan Bhavan but also the High Court, metro network, and a bank.

Police teams, including the bomb squad and sniffer dogs, jumped into action right away.

Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde said an email was received threatening several locations and that police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were inspecting the complex.

Authorities later termed the threat a hoax.