Maharashtra waives winter exam fees for over 1,06,308 MUHS students
Good news for medical students in drought-affected parts of Maharashtra: the state government is waiving exam fees for more than 1,06,308 eligible undergraduate and postgraduate students this winter.
If you are studying at a college under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) and come from an impacted area, this means less financial stress as you prepare for your 2026 exams.
MUHS seeks ₹37.92cr for fee waiver
To make this happen, MUHS has asked the government for ₹37.92 crore to cover costs.
Students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT), whose examination fees are already reimbursed through respective scholarship departments, will receive the benefit.
MUHS has also been told to update its fee structure right away so everyone who qualifies gets the benefit on time.