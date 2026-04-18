Maharashtra warns schools of ₹100,000 fines for not teaching Marathi

Maharashtra law mandates inspections and penalties

This crackdown comes from a law enacted in 2020, with the mandate effective from the 2020-21 academic year to make sure every student in Maharashtra learns Marathi.

Committees with education officials and language experts will check if schools are following the rule early each academic year.

If a school isn't, they'll get a warning and 15 days to explain.

Keep ignoring it? That's when fines or derecognition kick in, so it's pretty serious this time.