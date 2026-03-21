Maharashtra women's panel chief quits over rape-accused astrologer links

Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, has resigned after her alleged links with rape-accused astrologer Ashok Kharat came to light. The resignation was submitted to Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sunetra Pawar on Friday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier met Chakankar and asked her to resign immediately over the controversy.

Resignation details Chakankar thanks state leadership, colleagues in resignation letter In her resignation letter, Chakankar thanked the state leadership and colleagues for their support. She said she was resigning due to personal reasons. "Due to personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post," the letter read. The controversy erupted after a woman accused Kharat of sexually assaulting her repeatedly over three years.

Public scrutiny Controversy snowballed after these allegations Chakankar has also been part of a temple trust headed by Kharat. Pictures of her washing Kharat's feet and holding an umbrella for him have surfaced since the controversy broke. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare alleged that Chakankar underwent an occult ritual under Kharat's influence, showing photos with a bandaged ring finger as alleged proof. Activist Anjali Damania called for Chakankar's immediate removal amid the growing controversy surrounding Kharat.

Advertisement