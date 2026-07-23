Maharashtra's 2.4Cr smart meter rollout criticized for short notice

Activists argue that installing meters without proper consent breaks the Electricity Act and leaves out folks who aren't tech-savvy, especially seniors.

There have also been reports of shockingly high bills, like ₹1.7 lakh in a single day, which sparked more than 100 complaints asking for investigations or a switch back to old meters.

The government says smart meters are mandatory (but prepaid isn't), promising perks like remote readings and solar discounts, while insisting most billing issues are just old meter errors.

Still, worries about privacy and digital access remain strong.