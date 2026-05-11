Maharashtra's Devasthan Inams Abolition Act 2026 may grant gaothan ownership

Premiums apply, exclusions, feedback June 5

If you're not a residential occupant but still eligible (like tenants or cultivators), you'll need to pay a premium, which goes through the district collectorate/government and then to the temple trusts.

Even those who've been there without official permission can regularize their stay if they meet the additional conditions.

Some lands, like those under The Waqf Act, are excluded, and any extra-large holdings will go back to the trusts.

The draft is open for public feedback until June 5 if you want your say!