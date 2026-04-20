Maharashtra's Gondia turns off traffic signals 12:30pm-4pm to protect commuters
Gondia district in Maharashtra is switching off traffic signals from 12:30pm to 4pm to help people avoid standing in the blazing sun, as temperatures soar past 42 degrees Celsius and even hit 45 degrees Celsius in some spots.
Local officials say the move is all about protecting commuters from health risks caused by the intense heat radiating off roads.
Gadchiroli and Surat try similar measures
Nearby districts like Gadchiroli and even Surat in Gujarat are trying similar approaches, with traffic police stepping in to keep things running smoothly.
The response has been mostly positive, especially from delivery workers and outdoor workers who feel the difference.
Schools are also adjusting schedules, and water kiosks are popping up around town as part of a bigger plan to help everyone get through what could be one of the hottest summers yet.