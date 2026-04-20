Maharashtra's Gondia turns off traffic signals 12:30pm-4pm to protect commuters

Gadchiroli and Surat try similar measures

Nearby districts like Gadchiroli and even Surat in Gujarat are trying similar approaches, with traffic police stepping in to keep things running smoothly.

The response has been mostly positive, especially from delivery workers and outdoor workers who feel the difference.

Schools are also adjusting schedules, and water kiosks are popping up around town as part of a bigger plan to help everyone get through what could be one of the hottest summers yet.