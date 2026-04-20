Maharashtra's Marathi requirement for drivers revives Bombay High Court ruling
India
Maharashtra just announced that all licensed autorickshaw and taxi drivers need to know basic Marathi by May 1, or risk losing their permits.
This move is deja vu: the Bombay High Court actually struck down a similar rule back on March 1, 2017, saying the state couldn't enforce it on these drivers.
Driver unions oppose rule, government defends
Driver unions aren't happy, arguing the rule hurts their right to work and could be unfair.
The government says it's about helping drivers connect with passengers and read road signs.
But with talk of another court fight, this debate looks far from over.