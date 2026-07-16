Maharashtra's ₹1,500 Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana faces CAG scrutiny

Spending shot up by over ₹3,500 crore beyond what was planned, with money being shifted from other welfare schemes without clear reasons.

The CAG also pointed out that leftover funds were kept in virtual accounts, something they say breaks financial rules.

On top of that, after a verification drive, around 77 lakh women were dropped from the beneficiary list.

Opposition leaders are now pushing for these women to be reinstated, calling the exclusions unfair.