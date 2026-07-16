Maharashtra's ₹1,500 Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana faces CAG scrutiny
India
Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, rolled out in June 2024 to give ₹1,500 monthly to eligible women, is now under the scanner.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) says the scheme went over budget and mishandled funds in 2024-25.
CAG finds 3500Cr overspend, 77L delistings
Spending shot up by over ₹3,500 crore beyond what was planned, with money being shifted from other welfare schemes without clear reasons.
The CAG also pointed out that leftover funds were kept in virtual accounts, something they say breaks financial rules.
On top of that, after a verification drive, around 77 lakh women were dropped from the beneficiary list.
Opposition leaders are now pushing for these women to be reinstated, calling the exclusions unfair.