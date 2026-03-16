Maharashtra's ₹95,000cr river-linking project gets going

Project to take a decade

The state signed off on the revised administrative approval on March 9, 2026.

The project will spread across eight districts (think Nagpur and Amravati), aiming to supply water for both farms and factories over a decade.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan is pushing for "national project" status, which would mean Delhi picks up most of the tab (about 60%), easing pressure on Maharashtra.

If it works out, this could be a game-changer for drought-prone western Vidarbha farmers.