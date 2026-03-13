Maharashtra's temperature touches 41 Celsius; rain predicted from today

Anticyclonic circulation over Gujarat, Maharashtra causing temperature spike

This spike in temperature is thanks to a weather pattern called anticyclonic circulation over Gujarat and Maharashtra.

But don't worry, meteorologist Sakharam Sanap says it's not a full-blown heat wave.

The good news? IMD predicts light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in parts of the state starting March 13, which should finally bring some relief from the dry spell.

Stay hydrated and try to avoid being out in the afternoon sun!