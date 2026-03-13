Maharashtra's temperature touches 41 Celsius; rain predicted from today
India
Maharashtra is heating up, with Akola touching 41 Celsius and Mumbai at 34 Celsius.
Even usually cooler places like Pune and Kolhapur are feeling the rise, while coastal cities are currently hot and humid.
Anticyclonic circulation over Gujarat, Maharashtra causing temperature spike
This spike in temperature is thanks to a weather pattern called anticyclonic circulation over Gujarat and Maharashtra.
But don't worry, meteorologist Sakharam Sanap says it's not a full-blown heat wave.
The good news? IMD predicts light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in parts of the state starting March 13, which should finally bring some relief from the dry spell.
Stay hydrated and try to avoid being out in the afternoon sun!