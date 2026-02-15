Mahashivratri: 1.6L devotees in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple by morning

Rudrabhishek was performed, with devotees offering water and milk

The temple buzzed with chants of "Har Har Mahadev." Rudrabhishek was performed, with devotees offering water and milk, while Belpatra leaves were offered during earlier prahars.

Police set up barricades and even had boats on watch to keep everything smooth, while drinking water, fruits and medical assistance were made available so everyone could focus on their prayers without worry.