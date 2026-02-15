Mahashivratri 2026: Tamil Nadu temples come alive with night-long celebrations
India
On February 15, Mahashivratri brought thousands across Tamil Nadu together for night-long celebrations at iconic Shaivite temples like Kapaleeshwarar in Chennai and Brihadeeswarar in Thanjavur.
Across the state, devotees joined in chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" and took part in rituals with offerings like milk, honey, and bael leaves.
Isha Yoga Center hosted night-long festivities
The Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore kept the energy going from evening to sunrise with events led by Sadhguru, special rituals and night-long musical performances.
Temples in Tamil Nadu were abuzz with devotees
This year's Mahashivratri felt both timeless and fresh—temples were buzzing.
The classic night vigil (jagaran) and abhishekam rituals were observed in Tamil Nadu.