Mahashivratri 2026: Tamil Nadu temples come alive with night-long celebrations India Feb 15, 2026

On February 15, Mahashivratri brought thousands across Tamil Nadu together for night-long celebrations at iconic Shaivite temples like Kapaleeshwarar in Chennai and Brihadeeswarar in Thanjavur.

Across the state, devotees joined in chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" and took part in rituals with offerings like milk, honey, and bael leaves.