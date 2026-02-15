Mahashivratri: Kerala temples see huge crowds, devotees join in fasting India Feb 15, 2026

Mahashivratri brought huge crowds to Shiva temples across Kerala on Sunday, with people showing up from early morning for prayers and special rituals.

Major spots like Sreekandeswaram, Chenkal Maheswaram, and Vadakkunnathan were buzzing with activity, while the Periyar River in Aluva saw many performing ancestral offerings.