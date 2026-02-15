Mahashivratri: Kerala temples see huge crowds, devotees join in fasting
India
Mahashivratri brought huge crowds to Shiva temples across Kerala on Sunday, with people showing up from early morning for prayers and special rituals.
Major spots like Sreekandeswaram, Chenkal Maheswaram, and Vadakkunnathan were buzzing with activity, while the Periyar River in Aluva saw many performing ancestral offerings.
Temples pull out all stops to manage crowds
Temples pulled out all the stops—extra priests, temporary platforms, and crowd management—to keep things running smoothly.
Police handled traffic and safety as devotees of all ages joined in fasting, midnight bhajans, and cultural events.
The celebrations felt both lively and deeply rooted in tradition.