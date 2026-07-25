Maheshkumar Patil seeks bail after Bengaluru bathroom arrest, pleads innocence
A Bengaluru delivery agent, Maheshkumar Patil, has applied for bail after being arrested for allegedly entering a woman's bathroom without permission during a document drop-off in Electronic City on July 17.
Patil claims he is innocent, but the case is now with a rural court, which has asked the state to respond by July 28.
Tenant alleges Patil emerged naked
The woman, a 30-year-old tenant, said Patil arrived with the rent renewal document.
While she stepped away to get her phone for a one-time password, Patil allegedly walked into her bathroom and came out naked.
She quickly got help from neighbors and security; police took him in soon after.
Patil faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual harassment and trespass.
This incident follows another similar case involving a delivery agent in Bengaluru recently.