Maheshkumar Patil seeks bail after Bengaluru bathroom arrest, pleads innocence

The woman, a 30-year-old tenant, said Patil arrived with the rent renewal document.

While she stepped away to get her phone for a one-time password, Patil allegedly walked into her bathroom and came out naked.

She quickly got help from neighbors and security; police took him in soon after.

Patil faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual harassment and trespass.

This incident follows another similar case involving a delivery agent in Bengaluru recently.