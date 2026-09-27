Mahindra Thar slams into motorcycle on Dwarka Expressway, driver flees
India
A Mahindra Thar Roxx slammed into a motorcycle on Delhi's Dwarka Expressway Saturday night, was caught clearly on dashcam as the SUV cut across lanes and hit the bike.
Both riders were wearing helmets and escaped with only minor injuries, but the Thar driver didn't stop. Instead, they drove off right after the crash.
Mahindra Thar HR16AG5200 fined, crash concerns
It turns out this same Thar (HR16AG5200) has a record of reckless driving, including a recent fine for running a red light.
This incident follows two other recent crashes involving Mahindra Thars, one fatal in Greater Noida West, and another in Jaipur, highlighting growing worries about dangerous driving linked to these vehicles.