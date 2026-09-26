Mahindra XUV crash kills family of 3 on Samruddhi Expressway
India
A heartbreaking accident on the Samruddhi Expressway this Saturday took the lives of a family traveling from Nashik to Jalna.
Their Mahindra XUV crashed into a moving container truck. Preliminary reports say Pratik Jagdale may have dozed off at the wheel.
Tragically, his wife Shreya Pandey and their three-year-old child also didn't survive.
Car slid under truck, police investigating
The car slid under the truck, leaving it badly damaged and causing chaos on the expressway between Verul and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Emergency teams rushed in to help, while photos from the scene show just how severe the crash was.
Police have registered a case and are now investigating what led to this devastating incident.