Mahoba headmaster Ramesh Chandra suspended after video shows him drunk
India
Ramesh Chandra, headmaster of a government primary school in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him drunk on campus;
locals also alleged he was often seen inappropriately dressed, and a viral video showed vulgar songs playing in the classroom during school hours.
Inquiry backs allegations against Ramesh Chandra
An official inquiry backed up the complaints. Witnesses said Chandra used abusive language around students and threatened anyone who spoke up with false cases.
There are also claims he hosted late-night drinking parties at the school, inviting people from outside.
Authorities have suspended him and launched a deeper investigation into his actions.