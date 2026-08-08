Maihar headmaster accused of drunk defecation, forcing Class 3 student
India
At Amura Primary School in Maihar, Bihar, parents say the headmaster showed up drunk, defecated on school grounds, and forced a Class three student to clean up after him, while also abusing the child.
The story has left families upset and worried for their kids' well-being.
Maihar headmaster faces show-cause, suspension recommended
Parents also allege the headmaster often arrives late, skips teaching, spits gutkha on school walls, and disrupts midday meals.
Authorities have issued him a show-cause notice and recommended suspension.
The block education officer said they are taking the complaints seriously as parents argue the conduct was a serious violation of the children's mental and physical well-being.