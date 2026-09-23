Main accused Vicky Singh arrested in Sivasagar, hospitalized in Dibrugarh
India
In Assam's Sivasagar district, Vicky Singh, the main accused, was arrested on September 18 and was injured after allegedly trying to grab an officer's weapon.
He is now being treated at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.
Md Rubul Khan injured, both hospitalized
A second suspect, Md Rubul Khan, was also injured after reportedly attacking a policeman during the operation.
Both men are in the hospital as the murder investigation continues.
Police say Barua was allegedly stabbed by a group of five people at Rangajan Bengali Basti on the afternoon of September 18;
legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation into Barua's murder is continuing and that a detailed chargesheet is being prepared.