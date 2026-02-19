Main suspect in Bangladesh cop murder arrested at Delhi airport
India
Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, the main suspect in the 2024 murder of Bangladeshi Hindu police officer Santosh Sharma, was caught at Delhi airport while trying to fly to Europe.
He had already confessed to the crime in a video from a Bangladeshi police station that quickly spread online.
Indian immigration authorities intercepted Mehdi at Delhi airport and deported him back to Bangladesh.