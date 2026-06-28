Main suspect Sheikh Saifuddin arrested over Prashant Dey murder

Adhikari promises ₹9L to family

Saifuddin is the 11th person caught so far, though 40 others named are still missing.

He will be brought to court later on Sunday as the CID continues its investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met with Dey's family this week, promising justice, extra financial help (now totaling ₹9 lakh), a contractual government job for Dey's elder daughter, and pensions for his parents.

Afterward, Dey's son said he wants the harshest punishment for those responsible.