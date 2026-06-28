Main suspect Sheikh Saifuddin arrested over Prashant Dey murder
Big update from West Bengal: Sheikh Saifuddin, the main suspect in BJP worker Prashant Dey's murder, was finally arrested on Sunday after a joint police and CID operation.
Dey, who was vice president at his local BJP booth in Howrah, was allegedly beaten to death back on June 17.
Adhikari promises ₹9L to family
Saifuddin is the 11th person caught so far, though 40 others named are still missing.
He will be brought to court later on Sunday as the CID continues its investigation.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met with Dey's family this week, promising justice, extra financial help (now totaling ₹9 lakh), a contractual government job for Dey's elder daughter, and pensions for his parents.
Afterward, Dey's son said he wants the harshest punishment for those responsible.