Mainpuri man Armaan allegedly runs over parents after property dispute
A family argument over property in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, ended in tragedy when a 28-year-old man, Armaan, allegedly ran over his parents with his car.
The incident happened on Sunday as his parents, Azim Khan and Akhtari, were returning from the police station after trying to settle things peacefully.
Azim Khan, Akhtari dead, Armaan sought
Eyewitnesses say Armaan's car hit his parents: Azim died instantly, while Akhtari and Armaan's younger sister Gulfasha were badly hurt. Sadly, Akhtari later passed away at the hospital.
Police are now searching for Armaan, who fled the scene right after the incident.
Three teams have been formed to find him and investigate what led to this heartbreaking turn of events.