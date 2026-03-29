Mainpuri woman sees almost 10cr in ATM balance, alerts owner

Bank of India cites technical error

Bank of India's Sultanganj branch says it was all a technical error, and a viral video of the ATM screen quickly got everyone talking online.

The bank mentioned that if Sita had let them know earlier (since she already has a loan account), they could have fixed it sooner.

Meanwhile, Sita's family, who rely on farming, are committed to returning every rupee and plan to sort things out with the bank once it opens again.