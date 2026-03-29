Mainpuri woman sees almost 10cr in ATM balance, alerts owner
Imagine checking your bank balance and finding almost ₹10 crore just sitting there, that's exactly what happened to Sita from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.
Her son Arun was simply trying to set up a PIN at the ATM when he saw the jaw-dropping amount: ₹99,949,586.
Instead of celebrating, the family immediately called for the real owner to come forward.
Bank of India cites technical error
Bank of India's Sultanganj branch says it was all a technical error, and a viral video of the ATM screen quickly got everyone talking online.
The bank mentioned that if Sita had let them know earlier (since she already has a loan account), they could have fixed it sooner.
Meanwhile, Sita's family, who rely on farming, are committed to returning every rupee and plan to sort things out with the bank once it opens again.