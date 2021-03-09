Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh through video conferencing. The 'Maitri Setu' is a 1.9-kilometer-long bridge that connects Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. Inaugurating the bridge, Modi said that political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade. Here are more details.

The 'Maitri Setu', which translates to 'Friendship Bridge', has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. It is aimed at increasing trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. The construction of the bridge was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a cost of Rs. 133 crore.

Modi said the bridge provides a strong link of business, adding that the entire region is being developed as a trade corridor between Northeast India and Bangladesh. The bridge strengthens recent rail and water connectivity projects in the region, he said. It will also improve the connectivity of south Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur along with Tripura with Bangladesh and Southeast Asia, he added.

Speaking through video conference, Hasina said, "Opening of any bridge is a testimony to Bangladesh government's continued commitment to support our neighbor India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India."

Modi said Tripura is now a power surplus state and is emerging as a role model for big states that don't have "double-engine" governments. "Tripura, which was pushed back by the strike culture for many years, is now working for Ease of Doing Business. Where industries had come to the brink of closure, there is now space for new industries and investments," he said.

Separately, Modi laid the foundation stone for an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom, to be built at a cost of Rs. 232 crore. He laid the foundation stone for the Rs. 1,078 crore National Highway 208 project connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters. Modi also inaugurated state highways and other district roads, developed by the state government.

