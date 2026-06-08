Major Bhargav Kalita awarded Shaurya Chakra for tackling terrorism
India
Major Bhargav Kalita from the Rashtriya Rifles just received the Shaurya Chakra, one of India's highest peacetime gallantry awards.
He is being recognized for his bold actions in tackling terrorism and making the region safer.
Major Kalita took down notorious terrorist
Back in December 2024, Major Kalita led a daring ambush against a notorious terrorist behind multiple civilian deaths and attacks on security forces.
Even under heavy gunfire, he pushed forward and took down the target in close combat.
Since 2022, he has also helped eliminate three terrorists and arrest four collaborators: his leadership has genuinely boosted local safety and stability.