Major fire at Alipur cardboard warehouse in North Delhi Friday
India
A big fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a cardboard storage warehouse in North Delhi's Alipur area.
Firefighters rushed in with multiple engines after the alarm came in around 12:50am and the blaze was serious enough to be labeled a Category 6 incident.
Firefighters control blaze, no casualties
With worries that the flames could spread to nearby buildings, officials quickly ramped up their response.
At the same time, another small fire popped up close by but was put out fast.
Cooling down the main site took extra effort because melted plastics made things tricky, but firefighters eventually got it under control.
Thankfully, there were no injuries or casualties reported.