Major fire breaks out at Delhi's Matiala fish market

Meanwhile, police arrest 16 people in JJ Colony murder case

The blaze occurred a few kilometers away from JJ Colony, a spot already tense after the murder of 26-year-old Tarun on Holi.

That incident started with a water balloon, leading to his fatal beating and days of clashes and arson.

Police have now arrested 16 people (14 adults, including three women, and two juveniles) for Tarun's murder under serious charges, including those under the SC/ST Act.

Police also clarified that rumors about a missing juvenile suspect aren't true; he was taken into custody soon after the incident.