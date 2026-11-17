Major gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra; 500 evacuated
What's the story
A major gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district has forced the evacuation of nearly 500 residents. The incident took place around 4:30am on Tuesday during re-drilling and workover operations in Geddada village. The leak caused gas to erupt into the air, creating panic among locals.
Emergency response
Evacuation of residents underway
District authorities evacuated residents from around 400 to 500 households within a one-kilometer radius of the gas leak.
The evacuees were shifted to safer locations with arrangements for their meals.
District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala said, "An area within a 1km radius (from the gas leak area) has been evacuated."
He advised residents against using electrical appliances lights or gas stoves as a precautionary measure.
Twitter Post
Incident triggered panic among residents
VIDEO | Konaseema: A massive gas leak has been reported at an ONGC well at a village in Mamidikuduru mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district during re-drilling operations. The incident triggered panic among residents, prompting authorities to evacuate people… pic.twitter.com/Ju557wepvE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026
Leak containment
Efforts on to control situation
ONGC teams are currently working to control the situation. A specialized cementing team has also been sent to seal the well.
Authorities have deployed a water blanket around the wellhead to prevent further escalation of the situation.
Diesel generators and equipment near the site were switched off and moved away as a precautionary measure.
Public safety
Traffic on highway suspended
Traffic on National Highway 216 bypass was also suspended as a precautionary measure.
Reassuring residents, Ravirala said that the gas was dispersing vertically rather than horizontally. He added, "It is not that major an issue right now."
This incident marks at least the fourth reported ONGC gas leak in Konaseema district this year.