Major reshuffle in Delhi Police ahead of Holi
Delhi Police just got a major shake-up—50 IPS and 20 DANIPS officers have been transferred across districts and special units.
The move, issued in an official order with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor, aims to boost efficiency and keep things running smoothly as the city gears up for Holi.
New faces, fresh start
With new faces in key roles, the police hope to step up their game on safety and administration—especially during busy festival times.
It's all about making sure law enforcement is ready for whatever comes next.
Nine out of 15 districts have new DCs
Nine out of 15 districts have new DCPs, including Sachin Sharma (New Delhi), Shashank Jaiswal (Rohini), Rajiv Kumar (East), Kushal Pal Singh (Dwarka), Rajendra Prasad Meena (Shahdara), Akanksha Yadav (North-West), Vikram Singh (Outer), Anant Mittal (South) and Rohit Rajbir Singh (Central).
Plus, key officers are moving into roles in Special Branch, Traffic, and Railways/Metro.
Anand Mohan, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is now heading Delhi Prisons as Director General after SBK Singh's retirement.
It's all part of a bigger push to refresh leadership across Delhi's law enforcement teams.