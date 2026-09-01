Unidentified individuals break into high-security Secunderabad Cantonment, steal 11 weapons
What's the story
In a shocking security breach, a cache of 11 weapons was stolen from the high-security Secunderabad Cantonment area on Sunday night. The unidentified persons allegedly broke open the lock of a weapons storage room and escaped with 11 weapons, including four AK-203 rifles, six pistols, and one INSAS rifle, along with ammunition from the highly secured Madras Regiment facility. The theft was reported to Bollaram police by army personnel who discovered the missing weapons.
Ongoing probe
Initial investigations point to insider involvement
After the discovery of the theft, army officials cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.
Sources told TOI that initial investigations indicate possible insider involvement in the crime. "Initial investigation point out the role of some insider," they said.
The wing from which these weapons were stolen is usually accessed by both Army personnel and a few civilian outsourcing staff.
Twitter Post
An internal inquiry has been initiated
#WATCH | Telangana: Visuals from Bollaram police station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where a case has been registered against individuals who stole 11 weapons from the storage room of the highly secured Madras Regiment facility.— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026
Unidentified individuals allegedly broke the… https://t.co/jJq9OkVxIu pic.twitter.com/SoBFh70jti
Security lapse
Both army personnel and police investigating the matter
The theft reportedly took place when only a few guards were on duty at the high-security area.
This has raised questions about how the accused managed to transport such sophisticated weapons out of the cantonment without being noticed.
But since the facility is located in a restricted defense area, police are keeping specific details confidential.
Both army personnel and Malkajgiri police are currently investigating this major security breach.