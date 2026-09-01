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Home / News / India News / Unidentified individuals break into high-security Secunderabad Cantonment, steal 11 weapons 
Unidentified individuals break into high-security Secunderabad Cantonment, steal 11 weapons 
The theft was reported to Bollaram police by army personnel

Unidentified individuals break into high-security Secunderabad Cantonment, steal 11 weapons 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 01, 2026
05:41 pm
What's the story

In a shocking security breach, a cache of 11 weapons was stolen from the high-security Secunderabad Cantonment area on Sunday night. The unidentified persons allegedly broke open the lock of a weapons storage room and escaped with 11 weapons, including four AK-203 rifles, six pistols, and one INSAS rifle, along with ammunition from the highly secured Madras Regiment facility. The theft was reported to Bollaram police by army personnel who discovered the missing weapons.

Ongoing probe

Initial investigations point to insider involvement

After the discovery of the theft, army officials cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

Sources told TOI that initial investigations indicate possible insider involvement in the crime. "Initial investigation point out the role of some insider," they said.

The wing from which these weapons were stolen is usually accessed by both Army personnel and a few civilian outsourcing staff.

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An internal inquiry has been initiated

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Security lapse

Both army personnel and police investigating the matter

The theft reportedly took place when only a few guards were on duty at the high-security area.

This has raised questions about how the accused managed to transport such sophisticated weapons out of the cantonment without being noticed.

But since the facility is located in a restricted defense area, police are keeping specific details confidential.

Both army personnel and Malkajgiri police are currently investigating this major security breach.

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