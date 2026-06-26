Major traffic diversions in Hyderabad Old City for Bibi-ka-Alam procession India Jun 26, 2026

Heads up if you're out and about in Hyderabad's Old City today. There are major traffic diversions from 12pm to 10pm for the annual Bibi-ka-Alam procession.

RTC busses are also taking alternate routes between 10am and 9pm

Areas like Charminar, Yakutpura, Purani Haveli, and Mir Alam Mandi will be tough to get through, so it's best to avoid these spots if you can.