Major traffic diversions in Hyderabad Old City for Bibi-ka-Alam procession
Heads up if you're out and about in Hyderabad's Old City today. There are major traffic diversions from 12pm to 10pm for the annual Bibi-ka-Alam procession.
RTC busses are also taking alternate routes between 10am and 9pm
Areas like Charminar, Yakutpura, Purani Haveli, and Mir Alam Mandi will be tough to get through, so it's best to avoid these spots if you can.
Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline 9010203626
Traffic is being rerouted around Bibi-ka-Alam via Sunargalli T Junction, Dabirpura Darwaza, Ganganagar Nala, and Yakutpura.
If you're heading toward Shaik Faiz Kaman or Bada Bazaar, expect detours through Dabirpura Darwaza, Chanchalguda, Kotla Aliza, or Purani Haveli.
For any issues or emergencies on the road today, you can call the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626.
They're asking everyone to cooperate and keep things moving smoothly.