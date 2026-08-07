Delhi-Meerut Expressway to test variable speed limits from August 15

The proposed speed limits under the pilot project are:

From midnight to 7:00am, cars will be allowed to drive at 65km/h while heavy vehicles can go up to 50km/h.

Between 7:00am and 5:00pm, cars will have a limit of 55km/h and heavy vehicles will be restricted to a maximum of 45km/h.

From 5:00pm till midnight, cars can drive at speeds up to 60km/h while heavy vehicles can only go up to a maximum of 40km/h.