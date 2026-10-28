Makam Dhanamma donates ₹1L from family pension to help children
India
Makam Dhanamma, 93, the widow of late Makam Subramanyam Chetty from Mogili Venkatagiri in Chittoor district, just donated ₹1 lakh from her family pension to help kids learn.
Even though she never went to school herself, she's making sure students get access to things like books and telescopes.
Her donation came after local groups reached out for support.
Makam Dhanamma's donation funds educational materials
Dhanamma's contribution will fund educational materials like Ma Thatha Cheppina Kathalu and Padya Parijathalu, aiming to make learning more fun and accessible.
After her husband passed away, her pension increased, so she decided to use it for something meaningful.
Meanwhile, Dhanamma expressed concern over children dropping out from schools due to lack of financial resources.