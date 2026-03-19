Malad leopard sighting: Residents of Raheja Heights take safety measures
A leopard wandered into Raheja Heights in Malad East on March 17 and killed a stray dog named Alfie, leaving more than 1,000 residents pretty shaken.
The society is close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, so leopard sightings aren't new: This close encounter has everyone rethinking their daily routines to stay safe.
Changes in the daily routine
Security has been stepped up with night patrols: Guards now carry sticks, whistles, and flashlights. Plans are in place for more fences and barbed wire to keep leopards out, plus changes to remove possible hiding spots.
Kids' schedules have shifted and seniors are timing walks for safer hours.
The society is considering contacting the adjacent society and waiting for a safety session by forest officials to help everyone stay prepared.