Malappuram fire brigade frees 4-year-old boy from aluminum pot unharmed
India
A four-year-old boy in Malappuram, Kerala, accidentally got himself wedged inside an aluminum cooking pot while playing at home.
When his family couldn't get him out, the local fire brigade stepped in and carefully cut open the pot to free him (thankfully he was unharmed).
Viral video sparks childproofing discussions
The dramatic rescue was caught on video and spread across social media.
Many people called it a wake-up call, reminding everyone how easily everyday items can become risky for kids.
The incident has sparked fresh conversations about childproofing homes and keeping an extra eye on little ones during playtime.