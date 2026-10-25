Malappuram man arrested over fake threat to Kerala Chief Minister
India
A young man from Malappuram was taken into custody after he sent a fake threat to police, claiming there would be an attack on Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan during his visit to Kozhikode.
The chief minister was in town for the 68th Kerala State School Sports Meet when the alert came in, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Police probe motive amid tight security
Police acted fast, tracking down and taking into custody the sender soon after receiving the threat.
They are now looking into why he did it, but say it appears to have been a deliberate attempt to mislead them.
Even though it was just a hoax, security around public events stayed tight, reminding everyone how important safety is at these gatherings.